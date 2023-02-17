Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.
Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE ED opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.