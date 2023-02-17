Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

NYSE ED opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

