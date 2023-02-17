Contrasting Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE) & XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Endeavors and XWELL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Green Endeavors alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Endeavors 0 0 0 0 N/A XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

XWELL has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given XWELL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than Green Endeavors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Green Endeavors and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Endeavors and XWELL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XWELL $73.73 million 0.61 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.82

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Green Endeavors.

Summary

XWELL beats Green Endeavors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Endeavors

(Get Rating)

Green Endeavors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hair salons in Utah, the United States. The company operates two Aveda Lifestyle Salons in the Liberty Heights and Marmalade districts of Salt lake City, Utah. Its salons operations consist of three components, including an Aveda retail store that sells hair care, makeup, skincare, and fragrance products; hair salons, which offer hair care and other salon services, such as makeup, skin care, and nail care; and a training academy, which educates and prepares staff about the culture, services, and products provided by the salon. Green Endeavors, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About XWELL

(Get Rating)

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.