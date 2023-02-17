Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

