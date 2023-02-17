Cowen Begins Coverage on Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KROS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of KROS opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Keros Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 63,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,465,000 after buying an additional 591,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.