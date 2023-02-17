Credit Suisse Group Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $125.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.51 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

