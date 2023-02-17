Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRDO opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -170.00.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,018,387.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $743,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,288,602 shares in the company, valued at $209,855,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,018,387.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,194 over the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.