Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRST. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.85) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.55) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 226 ($2.74).

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 233.57 ($2.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £600.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,360.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.88. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.20 ($3.96).

Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 4.33%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17,000.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

