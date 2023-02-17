Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRST. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.85) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.55) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 226 ($2.74).
Crest Nicholson Stock Performance
Shares of CRST opened at GBX 233.57 ($2.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £600.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,360.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.88. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.20 ($3.96).
Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.