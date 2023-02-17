CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.68.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.5 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

