CSFB Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.42.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE CWB traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.39. 217,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,005. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$38.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$279.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at C$128,284.73.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

