Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 284,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Cumulus Media Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 204,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $113.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cumulus Media Company Profile

CMLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Noble Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Articles

