CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,875.59

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,875.59 ($22.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,968 ($23.89). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,955 ($23.73), with a volume of 146,752 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($28.77) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CVS Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,976.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,875.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,177.78.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

