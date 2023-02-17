D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HEPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 117,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,148. The stock has a market cap of $310.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.88. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.20 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth about $55,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 530,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

