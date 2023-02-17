Dai Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.20 billion and $254.49 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.00433954 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,858.68 or 0.28745871 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,202,750,310 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.