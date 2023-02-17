Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading 180.6% Higher

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) rose 180.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,149,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 359,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Dais Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Dais Company Profile

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

