Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 28,017 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $9.65 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

