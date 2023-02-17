Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 6,000 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $188,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 142,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $8.80 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

