Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $713.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $729.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

