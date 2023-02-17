Dakota Wealth Management Invests $480,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $107.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

