Dakota Wealth Management Invests $588,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,311 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,531,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after buying an additional 200,908 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,482,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

