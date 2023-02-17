Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $463,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

