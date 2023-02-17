Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,355 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,655,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $127.02.

