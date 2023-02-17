Dakota Wealth Management Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% in the third quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $364.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.