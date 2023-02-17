Dana (NYSE:DAN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Dana from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Dana Price Performance

NYSE:DAN opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 478.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

