Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 119,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 144,310 shares.The stock last traded at $55.53 and had previously closed at $59.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 11.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Danaos Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 26.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter worth $4,921,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

