Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is SIR Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 3.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Darling Ingredients worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE DAR traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 123,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25.
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
