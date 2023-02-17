Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $466-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.39 million. Datadog also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.02-1.09 EPS.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,277. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,649.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Datadog by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.