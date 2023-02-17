DeepOnion Trading 35% Higher Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $33.70 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00211858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00100934 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00050528 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00055906 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,894,313 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

