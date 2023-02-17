Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Down 6.5%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.74. 443,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 598,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DH. Bank of America initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.
The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
