Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Down 6.5%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.74. 443,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 598,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DH. Bank of America initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 11.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 2,365,100 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $51,450,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,111,000 after buying an additional 1,669,892 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,617,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $12,527,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

