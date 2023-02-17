Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Update

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,475. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the third quarter worth about $945,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 344,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 390,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $12.09. 26,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,489. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

