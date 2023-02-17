Dendur Capital LP Grows Position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Dendur Capital LP grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,973 shares during the quarter. Global Business Travel Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Business Travel Group

In related news, CFO Martine Gerow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $104,542 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GBTG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.88. 7,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,802. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

GBTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

