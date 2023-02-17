Dendur Capital LP Sells 29,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Dendur Capital LP decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up 26.1% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dendur Capital LP owned about 1.51% of Builders FirstSource worth $130,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 320,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

