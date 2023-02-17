Dero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $159,922.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.60 or 0.00018492 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $61.18 million and approximately $159,922.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,862.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.00407339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00090622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00644349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.07 or 0.00538895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00172851 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,297,596 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

