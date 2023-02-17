Dero Price Tops $4.54 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00018456 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $60.43 million and $161,353.57 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,621.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00408970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00091117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00650175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00544823 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00173566 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,298,063 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

