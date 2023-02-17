Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £130 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($157.81) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.60) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($143.24) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.10) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £135 ($163.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.37) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £117.25 ($142.33).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at £113.62 ($137.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,326 ($101.07) and a fifty-two week high of £118.86 ($144.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £107.74. The company has a market capitalization of £176.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,820.95.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($1.98) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 269.85%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

