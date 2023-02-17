Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $16.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

R1 RCM Trading Down 1.4 %

RCM opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,712 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 72,973 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

