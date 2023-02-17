Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 12,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,391,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000. Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

