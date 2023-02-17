Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. 4,981,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,098,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

