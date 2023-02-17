DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,593,000 after buying an additional 2,202,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $16,550,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $13,428,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,282,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. 2,758,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

