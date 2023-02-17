DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.05.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $138.43. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

