Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. Analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

Featured Stories

