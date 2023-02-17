DigiByte Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.33 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $175.13 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,560.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00411650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00090971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00651367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00543965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00174150 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,026,994,173 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

