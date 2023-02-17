Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer cut Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

