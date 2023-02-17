Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer cut Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.