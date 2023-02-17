DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Update

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $30.66.

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

See Also

