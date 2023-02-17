Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Diodes Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.00. 216,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,832,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,943 shares of company stock worth $7,461,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $30,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 308.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 328,196 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 83.6% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 305,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

