DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

DocuSign Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DOCU traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,630. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.68, a P/E/G ratio of 956.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $123.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.