Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 9.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $34,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,397,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

Shares of DG traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.30. 332,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

