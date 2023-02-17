Dorota Mckay Acquires 19,047 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CAO Dorota Mckay acquired 19,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $19,999.35. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,982 shares in the company, valued at $53,531.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

Vapotherm stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.88. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Stories

