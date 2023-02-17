DraftKings Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 211,935 call options on the company. This is an increase of 108% compared to the average volume of 101,809 call options.
DraftKings stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,032,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,593,249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.88.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,110,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
