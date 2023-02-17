DraftKings Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 211,935 call options on the company. This is an increase of 108% compared to the average volume of 101,809 call options.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,032,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,593,249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,110,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

