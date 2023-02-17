DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2212 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14.
DRDGOLD Price Performance
NYSE:DRD opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on DRD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
