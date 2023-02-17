DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2212 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NYSE:DRD opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

