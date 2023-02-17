DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,900 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 635,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DRD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 131,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,036. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 621.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

